Administrative rejig in Haryana: 18 IAS officers transferred, posted

PTI

Chandigarh, January 1

The Haryana government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of 18 IAS officers with immediate effect, an official statement.

Amit Kumar Agrawal, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Director General, Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture and Secretary, Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department, has been posted as Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Project Director, Chief Minister’s Good Governance, Managing Director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd.

Other IAS officers whose transfer orders were issued include, Ashima Brar, Director General, Secondary Education and Secretary, School Education Department, will be new Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister relieving Khetmalis Makarand Pandurang. She will also be Director General, Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes Backward Classes & and Antyodaya (SEWA) and Secretary, Social Justice Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes & Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department.

Mandip Singh Brar, Director General, Mines & Geology, Haryana and Secretary to Government, Haryana, Mines & Geology Department, has been posted as Director General, lnformation, Public Relations, Languages & Culture, Haryana and Secretary, lnformation, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department.

Phool Chand Meena, District Municipal Commissioner, Gurugram, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram and Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram has been posted as Managing Director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd in place of Amit Khatri.

Khatri has been posted as Director, Town & Country Planning, and Special Secretary, Town & Country Planning Department, Director, Urban Estates, Director, Archaeology & Museums Haryana and Special Secretary, Archaeology & Museums Department, Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Ltd. Panchkula.

Khetmalis Makarand Pandurang, Deputy Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Haryana, Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Ltd. Panchkula, has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ltd, CEO, Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority, Panchkula, CEO, Sonepat Metropolitan Development Authority, Sonepat.