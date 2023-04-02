Administrative Secretaries made in-charge of districts

Chandigarh, April 1
To ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement of the rabi crops in grain markets across the state, the government has deputed Administrative Secretaries as in-charge in various districts. In this regard, a letter has been addressed to the Administrative Secretaries by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today.
In the letter, Kaushal said the procurement of wheat, barley and gram was commencing from today while agencies such as Food, Civil Supplies, HAFED, Haryana Warehousing Corporation (HWC) and Food Corporation of India (FCI) had already started purchasing mustard from March 20 in grain markets across the state. The state government has set up 408 purchase centres for wheat procurement, 103 for mustard, 25 for barley and 11 for gram in the state.
Also, payment will be made directly to the bank accounts of farmers who have registered for the minimum support price (MSP) on the state government's 'Meri Fasal, Mera Byora' portal, the letter reads. It further states that the mapping and monitoring of all parameters would be done through the e-procurement platform. The district in-charges will personally visit the grain markets allotted to them and supervise the preparations and ensure complete control over the procurement-related work.
