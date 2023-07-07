administrative secretaries to monitor gram panchayat schemes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 6

The Haryana Government has decided that the administrative secretaries, who have been assigned districts to monitor projects’ progress, will now also monitor the implementation of gram panchayat schemes.

In a directive to the administrative secretaries and DCs, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the initiative was aimed at strengthening the governance and effectiveness of gram panchayat schemes. Administrative secretaries, who are known as district coordinators, would review meetings at district level with “gram sanrakshaks” on a regular basis and take action. District coordinators will also prepare a district-level report in collaboration with the district and submit the report through the designated portal for review.