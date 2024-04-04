Administrative Secretary directs officials to keep strict vigil on illicit liquor smuggling

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 3

Expressing serious concern over the supply of illicit liquor in some neighbouring states via various routes in Haryana, Administrative Secretary Amneet P Kumar issued strict directions to intensify the vigil on the suspected routes and launch a crackdown on liquor smuggling.

The Administrative Secretary held a meeting with the administrative officials of Hisar district via video-conferencing today. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa, besides senior officials of other departments. She also issued instructions to the officials to strictly follow the process of depositing licensed weapons in view of the Lok Sabha poll.

Sources revealed that the Election Commission of India has also taken serious cognisance of the matter, especially in view of the General Election. The same issue was discussed in the recent meeting of the Chief Secretaries.

Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya also directed the officials to expedite the admission process of students in government schools in the next 15 days.

