Even as the government organises 'pravesh utsav' to encourage people to get their wards admitted to government schools to increase enrolment, a number of parents are struggling for want of documents like family IDs, Aadhaar cards, and date of birth and transfer certificates.

The provision of family IDs has been introduced in Haryana, but it is not so in other states from where these workers have come. Hence, they do not have family IDs that are sought by the school authorities for admission.

Ikrar from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, who operates a food-cart in Rohtak, said he had not been able to get his 13-year-old son and two daughters, aged 8 and 11 years, admitted to a government school as they did not have a family ID or transfer certificates.

Similarly, Suraj, a construction worker from Bihar, is struggling to get his 6-year-old son admitted to a school as he does not have an Aadhaar card.

Ramesh, a painter from Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, said his 12-year-old daughter was not getting admitted to school for want of family ID and date of birth certificate. Similar is the case of a 10-year-old girl.

No child to be denied admission

"The state authorities have directed district officials and school heads to ensure that no child is denied admission for want of documents as per the Right To Education. The school heads have been asked to give provisional offline admissions after generating temporary IDs in case parents do not have the requisite documents." — Diljeet Singh, District Elementary Education Officer