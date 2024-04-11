Admn convinces Shahpur Begu villagers to call off poll boycott

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 10

After the villagers of Shahpur Begu village in Sirsa resolved to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the administration has swung into action. On Wednesday, administrative officers visited the village and assured the sarpanch and villagers that the land registrations of the village would be reopened by April 15. Following this, the administration administered an oath to the sarpanch and villagers to vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

The sarpanch of the village, Gurtej Singh, stated that after the assurance from the administration, the villagers had decided to celebrate the festival of democracy by voting on May 25 with great enthusiasm.

On Tuesday, the villagers of Shahpur Begu announced the boycotting of poll.

Gurtej Singh on Tuesday stated that land registrations were closed and without land registration, villagers were not getting loans from the bank. Additionally, dirty water had been flowing in their village for many years. Therefore, the villagers had collectively decided that no one from the village would cast vote in the Lok Sabha elections. They would not allow any politician to enter the village. There are more than 3,000 votes in Shahpur Begu village. Therefore, the administration swang into action and reached the village, assuring them and persuading them to vote.

