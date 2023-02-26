Admn gears up for G20 Summit

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, February 25

Representatives of various countries, participating in the G-20 Summit, will be served Haryanvi “churma” (a mixture of roti, sugar and desi ghee) and “bajre ki khichdi” with “ghee-boora” for lunch to be hosted by the state government at Pratap Garh Farm in the district on March 4. The farm management has been asked to prepare lunch for nearly 100 delegates.

The decorated entrance of the Pratapgarh Farms in Jhajjar.

Besides the lunch, special arrangements are also being made at the farm to make the delegates aware of the Haryanvi culture and its heritage by organising cultural programmes and presenting a picture of village life in the state. The farm will also be decorated with lights and flowers to give a warm reception to the visitors.

Sources said, recently, officials of a PR group visited the farm and oversaw the preparations being made there. The team also videographed various spots of the farm spread over 20 acres and gathered details about the menu and cultural programmes.

“We are ready to welcome foreign delegates of the G-20 Summit on March 4. All preparations regarding lunch, cultural programmes and other activities that are carried out in a village have reached its final stage. Around 100 delegates from different countries will be part of the group, who will arrive here after visiting Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary in Gurugram,” said Subhash Chander, Manager, Pratap Garh Farm House.

He said the delegates would also visit agricultural heritage house setup at the farm to preserve the old farming equipment.

Chander added that sports activities, art, culture, food, agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry based on the traditional life of Haryana would be the attraction of the visit. “We have our own artistes who will perform Haryanvi folk and nagaada dance to entertain the visitors,” said Subhash, adding that a majority of the food items will be made of bajra (coarse grain).