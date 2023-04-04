Haryana: Administrative Secretaries told to list officials working on sensitive posts for three years

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today directed the Administrative Secretaries to compile a list of officers and employees working on sensitive posts for more than three years. The list should be submitted to the Chief Secretary’s office within 10 days, he added.

The Chief Secretary held an important meeting with Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners in this regard through video conferencing today.

Kaushal said many departments, boards and corporations had not yet made this information available to the CS office. He further stated that the said information should be made available at the earliest. The Chief Secretary also directed them to provide category-wise details of the approved and vacant posts of Group A, B, C and D.

Apart from this, he directed all Administrative Secretaries to provide details of those employees who completed 20 years of qualifying service or who were dismissed, removed, or prematurely retired from service at the age of 50 and 55 in the last 20 years.