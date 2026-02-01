Admn tightens labour monitoring across industrial units in Rohtak

The district administration has directed all industries and factories to submit monthly reports detailing their workforce, including the number of migrant labourers and any cases of workplace injuries. Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta has issued these directives in order to ensure proper monitoring of labour conditions, safeguard workers’ welfare and maintain accurate official records.

Advertisement

“Industries failing to furnish the prescribed monthly data will be served notices and strict compliance with labour regulations will be ensured across all establishments,” said the DC. At present, Rohtak district has three industrial areas where a considerable number of factories are located. Industrial Model Township (IMT) is located near Kharawar village on the Rohtak-Delhi National Highway, while two industrial sectors are located on the Hisar Road. Besides these, many small factories have also been operating in the residential areas.

Advertisement

“Maintaining a proper record of labourers is essential for effective administration and governance. Accurate data helps authorities monitor working conditions, ensure compliance with labour laws and safeguard the rights and welfare of workers, especially migrant labourers. Such records enable timely action in cases of workplace accidents, health emergencies or disputes, and help in planning inspections and welfare schemes,” said an official.

Advertisement

Besides it, the DC has also instructed officials concerned to ensure school admissions for all children of workers employed at brick kilns. He further directed the Labour Department, in coordination with industrial associations, to organise at least four awareness camps every month. These camps will focus on informing workers about government welfare schemes and legal rights, along with conducting basic health check-ups.

Gupta has also sought updates on facilities such as creches and drinking water in small industries and factories and instructed departments to ensure their availability. He also ordered regular inspection of trucks transporting mineral material and stressed that all such vehicles must carry mandatory documents at all times.

Advertisement

“The state government is implementing several welfare schemes for workers, benefiting 11,273 persons in the district, with nearly Rs 8 crore disbursed during the current financial year,” claimed an official.