Admn told to free 'kund' area of encroachments

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 10

The Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority has told officials of the local administration to make the area of the historical and religious Maharishi Ved Vyas Kund in Bilaspur village of the district encroachment-free.

In this regard, Manpal Singh, member secretary of the pond authority, wrote a letter to Deputy Commissioner, Superintending Engineer of Hathnikund Barrage Circle-cum-District Pond Prabandhan Officer, District Development and Panchayat Officer and Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Bilaspur, on February 22.

In the letter, he said illegal constructions should be removed after inspection of the pond site. “After carrying out the cleaning work of the pond, a compliance report should be sent to the authority’s office,” Manpal added.

According to information, a social worker of Panipat, Vijay Vashiesth, had lodged a complaint with the authority in September 2020.

After his complaint, the then Bilaspur SDM sent a report to the DC on September 29, 2021.

As per the SDM’s report, a committee formed by the gram panchayat had built a hall room at the pond site with the help of funds provided by the Sadhaura MLA and the amount donated by locals three-four years ago.

“The hall is being used by locals for weddings. The area has become polluted as people attending weddings throw waste into the pond. They even consume liquor at this holy place,” the report reads.

Several illegal encroachments were also found on the pond site, it added.

The complainant said the ashram of Maharishi Ved Vyas was situated at this pond site. “The hall room has been built in violation of orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) as no construction can be done on any pond site without the permission of the authorities,” Vashiesth alleged.

He said besides this hall room, there were a number of illegal encroachments at the pond site. “Besides sending a complaint to the NGT, I have filed a case in the Punjab and Haryana High Court too,” Vashiesth added.

Kirti Rani, sarpanch of Bilaspur village, said so far, they had not received any order from the pond authority. “The Ved Vyas hall room has been built with funds provided by the then Sadhaura MLA and the amount donated by locals. Now, the hall is rented only for weddings during the daytime and special attention is paid on sanitation work after the functions,” Rani added.