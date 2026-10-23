Adopt modern tech to boost farm income in Haryana: Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary on Friday stressed the need to adopt modern agricultural technologies, diversify crops and promote horticulture, floriculture and natural farming to enhance farmers’ income and make agriculture economically viable.

Addressing the Peri-urban Agri Leadership Summit-2026 in Hasanpur village, Choudhary said efforts should be laid on value addition, improved marketing facilities and direct market access to ensure remunerative prices for farmers’ produce.

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He emphasised the importance of soil testing, saying that cultivation based on soil quality would ensure balanced fertiliser use, reduce input costs and improve the quality of agricultural produce.

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The minister urged farmers to move beyond conventional farming and explore opportunities in horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries. He said production and marketing strategies should be aligned with market demand to improve returns from agriculture.

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana also encouraged farmers to explore alternative agricultural activities alongside traditional farming to increase their income.

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Former Haryana Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar, who presided over the summit, said making agriculture economically viable was essential to protect farmland and sustain farmers’ interest in cultivation. Adequate returns from farming would encourage younger generations to pursue agriculture and remain connected to their land, he added.

He also called for greater adoption of innovations, crop diversification, agri-based enterprises and new marketing methods, stressing the need for collective efforts to connect farmers with modern technologies and emerging opportunities.

During the event, the Union Minister honoured Padma Shri awardees Kanwal Singh, Narendra Didwania and Sultan Singh for their notable contributions to agriculture and allied sectors.

More than three dozen stalls showcasing modern farming technologies, innovative cultivation methods, animal husbandry and agriculture-related activities were set up to educate farmers.