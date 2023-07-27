Adopt welfare steps for daily wagers: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 26

In an order liable to change the way daily wagers and other such employees working for the past two to three decades in the state are dealt with, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for timely adoption of “certain socialistic welfare steps”.

The Bench has also asked the State to find a way out “so that justice in the real sense can be meted out to a common man”. Rough estimates suggest the number of such employees is over 20,000.

The assertions came after Justice Sandeep Moudgil observed that the continuation of these employees for such a long time demonstrated the availability of work and the need to hire people on a regular basis against the posts they were working on.

Justice Moudgil was hearing a bunch of petitions seeking the regularisation of the services or for quashing the orders passed by the official respondents rejecting the petitioners’ claim for regularisation for one reason or the other.

He said the court was often coming across petitions, wherein the petitioners in Haryana were working as daily wagers, work charge employees, on ad-hoc basis, under the outsourcing policy through a contractor or ‘Kaushal Rozgar Yojna’.

The matter will come up for further hearing on August 31.