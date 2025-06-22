Adopt yoga in daily life, says Minister Rao Narbir

The 11th International Yoga Day was celebrated with great dignity on Saturday across Gurugram district, with the themes “Yoga for One Earth, One Health” and “Yoga with Drug-Free Haryana.”

The main event was held with great pomp at the Chaudhary Surendra Singh Cricket Pavilion within the Tau Devi Lal Stadium premises in Gurugram, where Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh was present as the chief guest. He joined participants in performing yoga asanas. Several other events were organised across the district.

While addressing the gathering, Minister Rao Narbir Singh said in Gurugram, “Today, with the inspiration of Prime Minister Modi, yoga has become a global movement. Realising the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Health’, we all should adopt yoga in our daily lives.” Rao said that yoga is not merely exercise, but a means of establishing harmony with oneself, the world, and nature.

“Today the whole world accepts the supremacy of India’s yoga and sadhna system. The desire to learn yoga is drawing many foreigners towards India. Today the world has also accepted the fact that while yoga makes the body healthy, it also uplifts the mind, intellect and soul,” said Rao Narbir Singh.