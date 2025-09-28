Adopting swadeshi products need of the hour: Rana

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada (Service Fortnight), being observed across the country from September 17 to October 2, was not just a mark of respect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, but also a celebration of the ideals of great leaders like Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Mahatma Gandhi.

In a programme held in Radaur, Rana said programmes such as blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, Atmanirbhar Bharat, painting competitions, intellectual conferences, health check-ups and marathons were being held as part of the fortnight.

“These activities remind us of our duty towards service and commitment to the nation,” he remarked.

Stressing the importance of swadeshi, he said, “Adopting indigenous products is the biggest need of the hour, just as Mahatma Gandhi had opposed foreign rule through the boycott of foreign goods.”

Despite losing both parents at an early age, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya excelled in studies with determination and hard work, he said.

He recalled that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya earned a graduate degree in Political Science and a postgraduate degree in Economics, while simultaneously dedicating himself to social service and nationalist thought.

“He believed that nation-building is not confined to politics alone but lies in the development of every individual in society. By joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he devoted his entire life to the service of society and the nation,” Rana said.

The minister underlined Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s most significant contribution – the philosophy of Antyodaya, which ensures that the benefits of government schemes reach the poorest and the most marginalised.

“This noble idea has transformed millions of lives. Today, welfare schemes of both the Centre and state governments are inspired by his vision,” Rana added.