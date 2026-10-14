Adoption of DSR technique dips in Ambala after three-year rise

After registering a steady rise over three consecutive years, the area under Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) in Ambala district has declined marginally in the 2026-27 season, with verification confirming adoption across 8,097 acres against a target of 25,000 acres.

According to the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, farmers had adopted the water-saving technique on around 4,691 acres in 2023-24, for which they received incentives of over Rs 1.87 crore. The area increased to nearly 6,100 acres in 2024-25, attracting incentives of over Rs 2.44 crore, before rising further to 8,653 acres in 2025-26, when farmers received over Rs 3.89 crore.

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For the current season, the department received registrations covering more than 18,750 acres. However, physical verification established DSR cultivation on only 8,097 acres. Farmers adopting the technique are eligible for an incentive of Rs 4,500 per acre.

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Barara block recorded the largest area under DSR at around 2,573 acres, followed by Ambala City at 1,785 acres and Saha at 1,670 acres. Ambala Cantonment accounted for over 1,093 acres, Naraingarh around 803 acres and Shahzadpur over 171 acres.

DSR involves sowing paddy seeds directly into the field instead of transplanting seedlings from a nursery. The technique reduces water consumption, labour and other input costs, besides helping conserve groundwater. According to agricultural experts, it can save 25-30% of water compared with conventional transplantation.

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However, concerns over weed management, seed germination and crop yields continue to affect its adoption among farmers.

Deputy Director Agriculture, Ambala, Dr Wazir Singh said the department had received registrations for over 18,750 acres, but verification confirmed DSR cultivation on around 8,097 acres.

He attributed the decline to climatic and unfavourable conditions during the sowing period, adding that farmers could save around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per acre by adopting the technique.

Besides reducing cultivation costs and conserving groundwater, DSR is environment-friendly, helps avoid transplanting shock to seedlings and benefits soil health, he said.

“Farmers have some concerns regarding weeds, but these can be managed effectively with proper weed control measures and attention,” Singh said, adding that the department was encouraging farmers to adopt the technique through awareness camps.

He expressed hope that wider awareness of its benefits would lead to an increase in DSR adoption in the coming years.