Adventure sports to begin at Hathnikund barrage

Yamunanagar, November 4

Education and Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar has said that adventure and water sports activities will be started at Hathnikund barrage with an aim to boost tourism in Yamunanagar district.

He said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar would launch these tourism-related activities on November 8. Speaking at a press conference here today, Gujjar said the jungle safari, which was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, would also be started again at Kalesar National Park. A theme park was also being built at the Hathnikund barrage, he added.

“The government is working to promote tourism in the state. The commencement of all these activities will help in achieving that aim,” said the minister. A hot air balloon safari would also be started soon at Pinjore in Panchkula. “For the past two years, the Morni area has been attracting a lot of tourists. More than 10,000 tourists visit this area every month,” he said.

