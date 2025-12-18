Advocates meet DGP, flag inconvenience in accessing FIRs online

Days after submitting a representation to the Director-General of Police (DGP), Haryana, seeking restoration of the earlier procedure for accessing online FIRs, a group of advocates from Ambala and Panchkula met the DGP and expressed their displeasure over the inconvenience being faced while downloading FIRs in the state.

The advocates submitted a memorandum to the DGP and sought early solution to the problem.

Former Ambala District Bar Association president Rohit Jain, who is also the member secretary of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee’s Disciplinary Committee, said, “Earlier, it was easy to access FIRs registered by the police as these were available on the Haryana Police portal ‘Har Samay’. However, a new system has now been introduced for viewing and downloading FIRs, which requires a one-time password (OTP) sent to a mobile number. This change has caused significant hardship for the general public, especially victims, lawyers, accused persons, courts, senior police officials and oversight bodies that monitor case registrations. Moreover, only two OTPs are generated per mobile number in a day, which is insufficient.”

He added, “We have repeatedly raised this issue with the officials concerned, but an unreasonable justification has been given that cybercrimes are being committed using FIRs downloaded from the portal. If this is the case, the police should present data showing how many instances exist where criminals used FIRs to target or dupe people. A representation was sent earlier this month, but the issue remained unresolved. Following which, advocates from Ambala and Panchkula met the DGP at his office on Tuesday, explained the difficulties being faced and requested him to resolve the matter.”

The former Bar Association president further said, “During the meeting, DGP OP Singh took serious note of the problems being faced with the portal and assured us that it would be made user-friendly for the general public again. He also directed Cyber Cell officials to resolve the issues. We are hopeful that the earlier procedure for accessing online FIRs will be restored soon.”