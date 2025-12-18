DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Advocates meet DGP, flag inconvenience in accessing FIRs online

Advocates meet DGP, flag inconvenience in accessing FIRs online

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 04:00 AM Dec 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Picture for representational purpose.
Advertisement

Days after submitting a representation to the Director-General of Police (DGP), Haryana, seeking restoration of the earlier procedure for accessing online FIRs, a group of advocates from Ambala and Panchkula met the DGP and expressed their displeasure over the inconvenience being faced while downloading FIRs in the state.

Advertisement

The advocates submitted a memorandum to the DGP and sought early solution to the problem.

Advertisement

Former Ambala District Bar Association president Rohit Jain, who is also the member secretary of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee’s Disciplinary Committee, said, “Earlier, it was easy to access FIRs registered by the police as these were available on the Haryana Police portal ‘Har Samay’. However, a new system has now been introduced for viewing and downloading FIRs, which requires a one-time password (OTP) sent to a mobile number. This change has caused significant hardship for the general public, especially victims, lawyers, accused persons, courts, senior police officials and oversight bodies that monitor case registrations. Moreover, only two OTPs are generated per mobile number in a day, which is insufficient.”

Advertisement

He added, “We have repeatedly raised this issue with the officials concerned, but an unreasonable justification has been given that cybercrimes are being committed using FIRs downloaded from the portal. If this is the case, the police should present data showing how many instances exist where criminals used FIRs to target or dupe people. A representation was sent earlier this month, but the issue remained unresolved. Following which, advocates from Ambala and Panchkula met the DGP at his office on Tuesday, explained the difficulties being faced and requested him to resolve the matter.”

The former Bar Association president further said, “During the meeting, DGP OP Singh took serious note of the problems being faced with the portal and assured us that it would be made user-friendly for the general public again. He also directed Cyber Cell officials to resolve the issues. We are hopeful that the earlier procedure for accessing online FIRs will be restored soon.”

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts