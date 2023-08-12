Advocates strike work over arrest

Chandigarh, August 11
Various bar associations across Haryana suspended work today to protest the arrest of suspended judge Sudhir Parmar.
The Rohtak Bar Association issued a statement that it was a case of “unwarranted executive outreach”. Panchkula advocates suspended work and reached the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar where Parmar was to be produced to express their solidarity with Parmar.
President District Bar Association, Bhiwani, Dr Satyajit Pilania, said there was “no legal necessity” to arrest Parmar. Work was suspended in Sonepat, Panipat, Pataudi, Hathin, Gurugram, and Mahendragarh courts too.
Sudhir Parmar’s nephew Paramveer Singh said the entire alleged chats based on which the case was built were “fabricated, tampered with and edited in a manner to create false evidence against the judge and implicate him in this false case”.
He added that nothing was recovered from the judge.
