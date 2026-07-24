Advocates suspend work in Hisar, Bhiwani in support of students; INLD also stages protest

Advocates of the District Bar Associations (DBAs) in Hisar and Bhiwani suspended work in support of students protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over alleged paper leaks and police action against the protesters.

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While lawyers in Hisar observed a one-day work suspension and continued their dharna for the fourth consecutive day, advocates in Bhiwani held a protest and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President through the district administration.

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The advocates condemned the alleged lathicharge on students and claimed that female protesters were subjected to misbehaviour during the police action. They also demanded strict action against those involved in paper leak cases and sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue.

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Advocates Satyajeet Pilania and Priya Legha said the students were not alone in their struggle. “From senior advocates in the Supreme Court to lawyers in district courts across the country, the legal fraternity stands with the students,” they said, warning that if the government failed to address the students’ demands, lawyers would reach Jantar Mantar to intensify the agitation.

The lawyers said lakhs of students spend years preparing for competitive examinations. They alleged that the authorities resorted to force when students protested peacefully.

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Retired police personnel, under the banner of the Haryana Police Sangthan Association, also held a dharna at the Mini Secretariat in Hisar, condemning the lathicharge on the protesting youth and urging the Centre to fulfil their demands.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and its youth and student wings also organised protests in Hisar and Bhiwani and submitted memoranda to the President through the district administrations.

In Hisar, INLD workers submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner condemning the police action at Jantar Mantar. They alleged that the police used a lathicharge and tear gas to disperse peaceful protesters and sought a high-level, impartial inquiry into the incident.

INLD Youth President Suraj Kajla, in Bhiwani, said the youth felt neglected and insecure.

In Bhiwani, INLD district president Ashok Dhani Mahu accused the government of failing to protect the integrity of the education system. He alleged that repeated paper leaks had eroded public confidence in competitive examinations and demanded transparent recruitment, strict action against those responsible, and compensation for affected students.