Afghan national, aide nabbed with drugs worth Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 16

The Gurugram police have arrested an Afghan national and his accomplice with drugs worth Rs 7 crore. The police seized 1.3kg heroin, 1.3 kg caffeine and .9 kg white chemical from their possession. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 5 police station and the two are being interrogated, said the police on Friday.

The police said they got information at the Sector 5 police station on Friday that two people involved in smuggling of illegal drugs were staying in a building near Sheetla Mata Mandir. In the presence of the Duty Magistrate, heroin and other intoxicants were seized by the team. The accused have been identified as Nisar Ahmed, a native of Afghanistan and Asikul Sheikh, a native of West Bengal.

The Afghan national did not carry a valid visa. An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act, the Foreigners Act and the drugs have been confiscated from them.

ACP Crime Preetpal Singh Sangwan said the value of the drugs recovered from the possession of the accused was worth Rs 7 crore. They were being interrogated.

