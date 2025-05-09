African national held with stolen scooter
The Gurugram police have arrested a foreigner for allegedly stealing a scooter from Delhi a year ago. The police have recovered the stolen vehicle from him and registered an FIR against him at the Sector 56 police station. The accused,...
The Gurugram police have arrested a foreigner for allegedly stealing a scooter from Delhi a year ago. The police have recovered the stolen vehicle from him and registered an FIR against him at the Sector 56 police station. The accused, Effumbam Eric, is an African national, who lives in Delhi.
