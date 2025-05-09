DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / African national held with stolen scooter

African national held with stolen scooter

The Gurugram police have arrested a foreigner for allegedly stealing a scooter from Delhi a year ago. The police have recovered the stolen vehicle from him and registered an FIR against him at the Sector 56 police station. The accused,...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:27 AM May 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The Gurugram police have arrested a foreigner for allegedly stealing a scooter from Delhi a year ago. The police have recovered the stolen vehicle from him and registered an FIR against him at the Sector 56 police station. The accused, Effumbam Eric, is an African national, who lives in Delhi.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper