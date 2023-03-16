AFSO held taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 15

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team of Gurugram on Wednesday nabbed an Assistant Food and Civil Supplies Officer (AFSO) of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department in Nuh while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Jitender Kumar, spokesperson, ACB, Gurugram, said the accused, identified as Chand Singh, demanded a bribe from the ration depot holder of Nagina for the release of his commission amount.

“The ACB team has initiated further investigation after registering a case against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the ACB police station in Gurugram,” added Kumar.