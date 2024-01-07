AFT notice to Army on 1965 war veteran’s plea for pension, relief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Ex-Sepoy Nazir Masih (now 78), a resident of Jalandhar, was posted at the Wagah border during the Indo-Pak 1965 war. While serving in the 55 Field Regiment, he suffered fractures in his right leg and femur middle after getting hit by an enemy shell. It resulted in the amputation of his right leg below the knee.

On Friday, he appeared before the Chandigarh Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) for war injury pension and compensation as announced by the Ministry of Defence for battle casualties after the Kargil war. He claimed that he had not been paid compensation till date.

On his petition, the AFT has issued a notice to the Army authorities. Chairman of the All India Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association Bhim Sen Sehgal, who is pursuing his case, submitted before the AFT that Masih was invalided out of the Army in 1967, but couldn’t get any gainful employment as he remained under treatment.

Masih approached the military authorities to get his case declared a battle casualty, the claim was rejected as the related records were not found.

He has been seeking war injury pension from 1967 onwards for life at 100 per cent disability. He has also sought records of the relevant medical board proceedings at the Military Hospital, Amritsar, Military Hospital, Jalandhar, and the Artificial Limb Centre, Pune. A shell had pierced his right leg during the war and he was immediately taken to the Military Hospital, Amritsar, and then to Military Hospital, Jalandhar Cantonment, where his operation was carried out and amputation was done below the knee of his right leg.

He has also been seeking attendant allowance from the date of invalidation as he cannot move without help.

He has requested that his record be summoned for the perusal of the court or the long roll, which would prove that he was injured in the Indo-Pak War of 1965 and suffered injuries and became 100 per cent disabled.

“I didn’t get any job after leaving the Army in 1967. At that time, my disability pension was just Rs 1,000. I had a family to support. Now, the pension has risen to Rs 20,000, but it is still difficult to survive. I have been approaching the Army authorities for war injury pension, but in vain,” said Masih.

Was critically injured on duty

