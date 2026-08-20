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Home / Haryana / After 12-day wait, Rohtak in Haryana finally gets new DC

After 12-day wait, Rohtak in Haryana finally gets new DC

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:50 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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A protest in progress over delay in the posting of a new DC in Rohtak on Thursday. Tribune Photo
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After a 12-day wait, Rohtak on Thursday finally got a new Deputy Commissioner (DC), with 2018-batch IAS officer Satbir Singh being postedto the post. Singh was serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority before his new assignment.

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The posting was keenly awaited not only by residents but also by the bureaucratic circles, as ADC Narendra Kumar had been functioning as the acting DC in the absence of a full-time officer.

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The post fell vacant on August 6, when then Rohtak DC Sachin Gupta was transferred to Ambala as Deputy Commissioner. On the same day, Pradeep Dahiya, who was serving as Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, was transferred as Rohtak DC. However, within 24 hours, the government reversed the order and sent Dahiya back to Gurugram as MCG Commissioner, leaving the Rohtak DC post vacant.

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Initially, it was expected that the government would post a new DC before Independence Day. However, with no posting made, ADC Narendra Kumar had to discharge the duties of DC during the Independence Day function. The prolonged vacancy had triggered considerable speculation among residents and bureaucratic circles, with several theories emerging over the delay in the posting. The government’s decision on Thursday finally ended the uncertainty surrounding the key administrative post.

“The administrative functioning of the entire district had slowed down, as the ADC, while serving as the acting DC, could not take major policy decisions. Since Sachin Gupta’s transfer, officials had largely been in a wait-and-watch mode. With the posting of a full-time DC, the administrative functioning is expected to regain momentum,” said an officer.

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Earlier, Former AAP state president and social activist Naveen Jaihind staged a unique protest over the vacant post of DC. He, under the banner of the “Bharti Thoko Gang”, invited applications for the post of DC and announced five kilograms of desi ghee as the application fee. Carrying a drum, Jaihind reached the Mini-Secretariat, but the police stopped him at the entrance. He continued the protest outside the gate, beating the drum and inviting applications through ‘munadi’ (public announcement).

He alleged that the government had “left Rohtak orphaned” and questioned the delay in appointing a full-time DC. He said no MLA, MP, former minister or former CM had raised the issue.

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