After 20 years, temperature remains above 40°C every day

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 27

The heatwave in Sirsa has severely affected people’s daily lives. The intense heat has made the situation dire, causing people to be in a distressed state. By 11 am, the streets of the city appeared deserted and by noon, the temperature was recorded at around 46° C .

On Monday, the maximum temperature reached 48.4 degrees, while the minimum was recorded at 28.4 degrees. Due to the extreme heat, most people were unable to leave their homes. Doctors have also advised the public to avoid going out unnecessarily during the afternoon. The temperature at night also does not drop much.

According to weather experts, such heat in May was also seen in 2004. After 20 years, the temperature has again remained above 40 degrees every day.

This intense heat is also affecting vegetables. There is a significant risk of damage to vine crops, bottle gourds, ridge gourds, tomatoes and other vegetables planted at this time as they are starting to wither due to the heat. This could reduce vegetable production. Vegetables may ripen suddenly, leading to a potential increase in prices and decreased production in the future. Pollination in vine crops will also decrease, and it will only start again after the rains.

According to meteorologist Dr Chandramohan, the weather is likely to remain dry as hot and dry westerly winds are blowing, originating from Sindh, Balochistan, and the Thar Desert. Extreme heat and heatwaves will continue to trouble people in the coming days.

