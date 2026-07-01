After 21-hour rescue, 4-year-old Nirvair Singh cremated in Ambala village

A pall of gloom descended on Dhanaura village of Ambala after the dead body of four-year-old Nirvair Singh, who fell into a borewell in Ambala on Tuesday morning, was retrieved in the early hours of Wednesday after an around-the-clock rescue operation.

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After remaining stuck in the borewell for nearly 21 hours, the body of Nirvair was retrieved after the rescue operation was completed at around 3.25 am. The boy was taken to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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Medical Officer Dr Rishipal said that the boy was examined as soon as he was pulled out of the borewell and efforts were made to rescue to him. He was rushed to the hospital. Despite all efforts, he was declared brought dead.

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Dr Sumit Kukreja, who conducted the post-mortem, said, “The boy had suffered injuries on his head, chest and knees. Since there was water inside the borewell, traces of muddy water were also found inside the body. The cause of death is the combined effect of drowning and injuries. The boy may not have survived for long after falling into the borewell.”

After the post-mortem, the dead body was handed over to the family for cremation. Amid rain, the cremation was performed in the village. A large number of villagers and relatives bid the final adieu to Nirvair.

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Nirvair’s uncle Harinder Singh said, “Today we are going back home empty-handed. He was brought out after 21 hours. The administration and the villagers helped us a lot but he couldn’t be saved. We have lost our child due to the negligence of some people. The police should take appropriate action against them. My elder brother and other family members are still in shock. We still can’t believe that Nirvair is no more. The government should ensure that no such incident occurs again.”

Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said “In an unfortunate incident, a boy has lost his life after he fell into the borewell. On the basis of a complaint received, a case has been registered against the owner of the agricultural field and two other people who had taken the field on lease. After the borewell got failed, they got another borewell dug near the old borewell and shifted the motor, but didn’t properly close the old borewell.”

The case has been registered under section 106 of BNS against the agricultural field owner Harnaik Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Baljeet Singh, on the complaint of Gurdeep Singh, a relative of Nirvair Singh.

In his complaint, Gurdeep Singh stated that the accused were asked to close the borewell, but they paid no attention to the requests.

Nirvair, a resident of Dhanaura village, had fallen into the borewell while playing in the fields on Tuesday morning. Nirvair and his father, Manjeet Singh, a contractual employee in the power department, had gone to their fields at around 6.30 am to give food to the boy’s grandfather. While playing, he accidentally fell into a borewell on a neighbouring field. On hearing his screams, his father and grandfather raised the alarm. Local residents and an emergency response team rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts, but they could not pull him out.

A rescue operation was launched to rescue him. Team of personnel from the police, NDRF, SDRF and the Army, along with heavy machinery, were deployed to rescue the child.