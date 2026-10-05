After 23 months on ventilator, 8-year-old discharged from PGIMS Rohtak

For two years, the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at PGIMS, Rohtak, had been more than a hospital for a family from Sonepat district. It had become their second home.

On Monday, the long and difficult chapter finally came to an end when their eight-year-old son, who had remained critically ill and on ventilator support for nearly 23 months, was discharged from the institute.

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A cake-cutting ceremony was also organised at the PICU to mark his discharge.

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The child was admitted to the PICU on October 5, 2024, in an unconscious state with high fever. His condition was critical and he required prolonged ventilator and oxygen support. His father, a taxi driver in Delhi, and the family's sole breadwinner, had to leave his work to remain at PGIMS and care for his son. The child's mother, a homemaker, also spent the last two years by his side.

“PGIMS became our second home. We have spent nearly two years here. The doctors and nurses are no less than God for us. When we brought our son here, he was unconscious and could not even move his hands and legs. Today, he is able to move his body. We can never forget what the doctors have done for us,” the father said, becoming emotional.

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Dr Kundan Mittal, senior professor in the Department of Paediatrics and in-charge of the PICU, said the child had remained on 100 per cent oxygen support for nearly 23 months but his condition had now improved significantly and he required only minimal oxygen support.

“Along with medical treatment, the child was provided physiotherapy and nutritional support. We also tried to support the family financially as the father was the sole breadwinner and had to give up his work to remain with his son,” said Dr Mittal.

“We will continue to monitor his condition during follow-up visits,” he added.

Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, who was also present on the occasion, said there could be no greater satisfaction for a doctor than seeing a critically ill patient recover and return home.