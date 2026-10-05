DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / After 23 months on ventilator, 8-year-old discharged from PGIMS Rohtak

After 23 months on ventilator, 8-year-old discharged from PGIMS Rohtak

'When we brought our son here, he was unconscious and could not even move his hands and legs'

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:57 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
VC Dr HK Aggarwal meets the child in PICU at PGIMS in Rohtak. Tribune photo
Advertisement

For two years, the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at PGIMS, Rohtak, had been more than a hospital for a family from Sonepat district. It had become their second home.

On Monday, the long and difficult chapter finally came to an end when their eight-year-old son, who had remained critically ill and on ventilator support for nearly 23 months, was discharged from the institute.

Advertisement

A cake-cutting ceremony was also organised at the PICU to mark his discharge.

Advertisement

The child was admitted to the PICU on October 5, 2024, in an unconscious state with high fever. His condition was critical and he required prolonged ventilator and oxygen support. His father, a taxi driver in Delhi, and the family's sole breadwinner, had to leave his work to remain at PGIMS and care for his son. The child's mother, a homemaker, also spent the last two years by his side.

“PGIMS became our second home. We have spent nearly two years here. The doctors and nurses are no less than God for us. When we brought our son here, he was unconscious and could not even move his hands and legs. Today, he is able to move his body. We can never forget what the doctors have done for us,” the father said, becoming emotional.

Advertisement

Dr Kundan Mittal, senior professor in the Department of Paediatrics and in-charge of the PICU, said the child had remained on 100 per cent oxygen support for nearly 23 months but his condition had now improved significantly and he required only minimal oxygen support.

“Along with medical treatment, the child was provided physiotherapy and nutritional support. We also tried to support the family financially as the father was the sole breadwinner and had to give up his work to remain with his son,” said Dr Mittal.

“We will continue to monitor his condition during follow-up visits,” he added.

Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, who was also present on the occasion, said there could be no greater satisfaction for a doctor than seeing a critically ill patient recover and return home.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts