After 75 years, women get entry in Jind’s Kaloda Khurd chaupal

Hisar, April 16

Breaking a seven-decade old social taboo, women entered the village chaupal in Jind district's Kaloda Khurd village. This happened when Sirsa BJP MP Sunita Duggal was addressing a meeting at the chaupal a few days ago. She spotted a group of women watching the chaupal proceedings from the windows of their homes.

Duggal shared a video of the incident on her Facebook page today. The MP had urged the men attending the meeting to make proper arrangements for the women so that they could attend the meeting as well. However, the villagers informed her that as per the village's tradition, women were not allowed not enter the chaupal.

Duggal went on to argue that being a woman herself, she faced no objection from them (villagers). The villagers contended that she was allowed in the chaupal as she was a guest and that even the sarpanch, who is a woman, could not be given an entry there.

The MP maintained that such a tradition did not make any sense in today's time. The villagers finally agreed and the women were called to the chaupal. The MP interacted with them and appreciated that the villagers had taken this step.