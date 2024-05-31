After 8 deaths, 9 black spots identified at NH-9 in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 30

After many lives were lost in recent accidents on the National Highway-9 in Hisar, the traffic police and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) inspected the stretch in the district and identified nine accident-prone points on the highway.

The joint team of the district traffic police and the NHAI held a meeting yesterday in Hisar to review road safety measures.

Three road mishaps had occurred on the highway in three weeks, leading to the death of eight persons.

During the survey, Hisar Traffic DSP Sanjeev Kumar, Traffic Police SHO Jai Bhagwan and NHAI officials identified nine spots which are prone to accidents. These include Gate Number 2 of the Army Cantonment, Bhanu Chowk, Hisar, Diversion for Sectors 27/28, Raipur Chowk, Mirzapur Chowk, Airport Chowk, Sirsa Chungi, opposite BSF camp, area near the Chikanwas flyover and a spot near the Agroha medical college flyover on the Hisar-Sirsa road. The survey team said they had also identified some unauthorised openings on the stretch.

The DSP said they had directed officials of the NHAI to install high mast lights near the accident-prone areas and openings on the highway. Besides, all dhaba owners were directed not to allow parking of vehicles close to the road and ensure adequate lighting to prevent mishaps. “All unauthorized openings on the highway will be plugged. Other measures like installing flex boards to display warnings on the crossings and other road safety measures will be taken up soon,” he said.

Notably, five persons were killed and three others injured seriously when their SUV plunged into a drain and overturned on the bypass road near the crossing for Sectors 27/28 in Hisar town on May 26.

Another mishap occurred on May 19 when a couple was killed and their two children were injured when their car collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction on the wrong side of the NH-9.

In another incident, a car overturned near Nangthala village on Barwala-Agroha highway stretch on May 7 in which a 14-year-old youth was burnt to death while his father driving the car suffered serious burn injuries.

