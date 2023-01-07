After a tie, draw of lots decides winners in Uklana

Hisar, January 6
An interesting contest was witnessed in the election of the chairperson of the Block Samiti in Uklana today. The fate of the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson was decided by a draw of lots after the election on both posts ended in a tie in the samiti.
Whilethe post of the chairperson went to Ravinder Malik of the BJP, the post of vice-chairperson was bagged by JJP member Amit.There are 18 members in the samiti. The election for both posts ended in a draw with contestants agreeing for a draw of lots to decide the winner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility
The mercury settles at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Narnaul...
Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather
Cold wave conditions and a dense fog are being witnessed all...
Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru
Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...
Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans
When Tina Singh's boys started riding bikes, they needed hel...
Sharad Pawar recalls how he used friend's aircraft to overcome Bal Thackeray's opposition to Marathi play 'Ghashiram Kotwal'
Says he used an industrialist friend's aircraft to get the c...