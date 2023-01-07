After a tie, draw of lots decides winners in Uklana

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 6

An interesting contest was witnessed in the election of the chairperson of the Block Samiti in Uklana today. The fate of the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson was decided by a draw of lots after the election on both posts ended in a tie in the samiti.

Whilethe post of the chairperson went to Ravinder Malik of the BJP, the post of vice-chairperson was bagged by JJP member Amit.There are 18 members in the samiti. The election for both posts ended in a draw with contestants agreeing for a draw of lots to decide the winner.