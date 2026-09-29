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Home / Haryana / After Asiad gold, Haryana shooter Suruchi Phogat eyes Olympic glory

After Asiad gold, Haryana shooter Suruchi Phogat eyes Olympic glory

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 01:55 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Shooter Suruchi Phogat being welcomed by DC Varsha Khangwal in Jhajjar on Monday. Sumit Tharan
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Shooter Suruchi Phogat received a warm welcome in Jhajjar on Monday after bringing laurels to the district and the state by winning the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games in Japan.

At a felicitation ceremony held at the Mini-Secretariat, Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal and BJP district president Vikas Valmiki honoured Suruchi with a shawl. She was also presented with sports equipment under the CSR initiative of APCPL.

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Suruchi was also congratulated over the phone by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta, Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam and former minister Om Prakash Dhankar. They lauded her achievement and encouraged her to continue working towards greater goals.

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Speaking on the occasion, Suruchi said winning gold at the Asian Games was a major achievement, but her next target is to win an Olympic gold medal. She said she would work harder and prepare with full dedication to achieve the goal.

She credited her success to the constant support of her parents and family. “My mother has always motivated me and stood by me during difficult times,” she added. Suruchi added that she practises shooting at home.

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Sharing a message with young athletes, Suruchi said players should not get disappointed after a defeat. Instead, they should identify their shortcomings and continue working hard, she added.

Suruchi said consistent effort and determination are essential for achieving success and encouraged young players to remain focused on their goals.

Suruchi also sought establishment of a government shooting academy in her area. She said such an academy would provide better training opportunities to talented youngsters from rural areas and help them pursue shooting at a higher level.

DC Varsha Khangwal said Suruchi’s achievement would inspire young sportspersons across the district. She said dedication, discipline and regular practice can help athletes achieve milestones. The DC added that the district administration would continue to provide support and encouragement to players.

Suruchi’s mother, Sudesh Devi, said she had never differentiated between her son and daughter. “Her achievement has demonstrated that daughters are equally capable of excelling and making their families and community proud,” she added.

Suruchi’s brother Nishant, DSO Satender Singh, DIPRO Dinesh Kumar, coach Naveen Kumar, cycling coach Sharmila Deswal and other Sports Department officials were also present at the ceremony.

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