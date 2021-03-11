After attack, students boycott school

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 4

With no major leads on the attack on students of a government school at Abhaypur village, students have taken to roads demanding action.

School students have refused to enter classes, stating that they felt unsafe and have pitched a tent to study outside sans teachers.

Students of Class VI to XII are being taught by the youth of the village.

“School is supposed to be a safe place and when we were being beaten with sticks inside our classrooms, nobody stopped the attackers. They have not even been arrested yet. We will not step into our classrooms until they are arrested,” said a student.

The elders of Abhaypur and Damdama villages had also held a panchayat as the accused were believed to be from Damdama. They demanded action against the accused and upgrade of the village school in Abhaypur so that children didn’t have to march to Damdama.

Two days ago, three masked youths barged in a government school at Abhaypur village and thrashed Class XII students. Nine students were injured in the attack.