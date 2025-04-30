DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Row over 'proxy culture': Gurugram MC withdraws appointment of Mayor's husband as adviser

Row over 'proxy culture': Gurugram MC withdraws appointment of Mayor's husband as adviser

The act drew criticism from all quarters and the Congress said it was “detrimental” to the spirit of reservation of seats for women
article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:46 AM Apr 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Raj Rani Malhotra, the newly elected Mayor of Gurugram. File photo
Advertisement

In the wake of a backlash over the promotion of “Mayor pati raaj”, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has withdrawn the recent orders appointing the husband of the newly elected Mayor as her adviser.

Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra of the BJP stirred a controversy as she went ahead appointing her own husband Tilak Raj Malhotra, a former BJP district president, as an official adviser to the MCG. The act drew criticism from all quarters and the Congress opposed the act saying it was “detrimental” to the spirit of reservation of seat for a woman and it promoted proxy culture.

Raj Rani, during her elections, was frequently called out for being a “mute rubber stamp with no voice of hers”.  It is being said that the withdrawal of appointment was the reason behind the cancellation of House meeting that was scheduled on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"We are glad both the Mayor and the MCG have come to their senses. The BJP is a government of rubber stamps and proxies. They chose a woman who neither had experience nor voice and was being led by her husband everywhere. She cannot discharge her duties as Mayor in the day-to-day work, so to ensure that her husband is with her in all meetings and House proceedings, they took the decision to make him an adviser. We cannot have a proxy culture in the Millenium City. The BJP talks so much about women empowerment but this is what they actually do," said local Congress leader Pankaj Dawar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper