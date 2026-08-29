After bank scams, Haryana plans law to penalise officials for financial lapses

In the wake of recent bank scams involving government funds, the Haryana Government is introducing the ‘Haryana Local Audit Bill, 2026’ to establish a statutory framework for auditing local bodies and government-funded institutions and empower the Director, Local Audit Department, to “surcharge” officials for illegal payments and losses caused by negligence or misconduct.

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Substantial amounts were allegedly siphoned off from the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, the Kalka Municipal Council and other departments in the IDFC First Bank-AU Small Finance Bank scam. The Kotak Mahindra Bank scam, which continued from 2020 to 2026, also involved the alleged siphoning off of crores from the Panchkula Municipal Corporation. It later emerged that bank records had not been submitted to auditors.

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The state government felt that strong legal powers were needed to compel officials to produce records, a senior Finance Department official said. The Bill, to be introduced during the ongoing monsoon session, also mandates timelines for submitting annual audit reports to the state legislature and requires local authorities to respond to audit paras within a fixed period.

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The proposed law covers urban local bodies, Panchayati Raj Institutions, state universities, the Board of School Education, Bhiwani, Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, government and government-aided high and senior secondary schools, colleges, charitable endowment funds and relief funds.

Power to seek records

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Under the Bill, the executive authority of an entity must prepare its accounts for audit within three months of the end of the financial year. In case of failure, the Director, Local Audit, may ask the government to withhold funds to the local authority concerned. An auditor can, in writing, require the production of vouchers, statements, returns, correspondence, notes and other documents, including electronic records. Officials can also be required to appear and furnish explanations.

An official who wilfully neglects or refuses to comply with an auditor’s requisition may face a fine of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. The audit must be completed within six months.

Audit reports will flag illegal payments, losses caused by negligence or misconduct, misappropriation or improper use of funds and remedial measures for improving accounting systems.

The executive authority will have two months to rectify irregularities and place the audit report and action taken before its governing body. An amended report must be sent to the Director within a month of the governing body meeting.

Director can recover losses

The Director can decide whether an irregular amount should be charged and against whom. In cases where criminal misappropriation or fraud is suspected, the matter can be reported to the government.

The Bill empowers the Director to recover illegal payments and losses from those held responsible. Recoverable amounts must be paid within a month, failing which they may be recovered as arrears of land revenue. An aggrieved person can appeal against the surcharge before the administrative secretary within a month.

The Bill also provides for immediate special audits when loss of money or stores occurs due to misappropriation, theft or natural calamities in a local authority.

The Director will submit a consolidated report on the accounts and transactions of executive authorities to the state government, which will have it laid before the state legislature.