After city, Rohtak MC moves to rural areas to vacate encroached land

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 11

After de-congesting markets from encroachments in the city, the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities have now moved to rural areas to remove encroachments by villagers on its land.

It has identified four villages — Bohar, Pehrawar, Sunariya and Garhi Bohar — which fall under its jurisdiction, where an anti-encroachment campaign will be carried out in coming days under the first phase. The MC authorities have sought the help of police force to maintain law and order during the campaign.

“The encroachments in the villages came to the fore when we conducted a survey there to find out the veracity of complaints in this respect. Some villagers have constructed makeshift rooms, shops on the MC land while some others have built shelters for cattle to keep possession over the land,” said MC officials.

The sources maintained all such people in the villages were put on notice asking them to vacate the land on their own but no one did so, thus forcing the MC authorities to make preparations for anti-encroachment drive there to take possession of the land. Some of the villagers are reportedly enjoying political connections hence they are not ready to remove the encroachments on their own.

“Actually, the land has been in their possession ever since their villages were not part of the MC hence no one paid any heed towards the issue. Since the district administration authorities have now adopted a tough stance against the encroachers hence they have been served notices for vacating the land,” claimed the sources.

The sources maintained at present, nine villages located around Rohtak city fell under the jurisdiction of the MC and the encroachment on the MC land would be found in every village if a survey was conducted to find out the same. The authorities were also aware of it hence it wanted to conduct the campaign in a phased manner so as to remove the encroachments peacefully. Surendra Goyal, Land Officer, MC, confirmed that their teams were all set to get the MC land vacated in all four villages, likely on Friday. The police authorities had been informed about it. The campaign can be launched in the villages simultaneously. Duty Magistrates for the drive had already been appointed, he added. “No one has so far vacated the land in any of the villages despite being given notice for the same, hence, now, we have no other option but to carry out an anti-encroachment operation,” he added.