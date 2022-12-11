After civic body impounds 4 dogs, owners rush to get their pets registered, jabbed

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 10

Days after the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) went ahead and impounded four unregistered dogs, there is a sudden rush for pet registration in MCG.

So far, just 176 dogs have been registered and over 100 applications have been received in the past two days.

As there were no valid vaccination records for the impounded dogs, vets are witnessing a huge rush for ‘urgent’ vaccination of their pets.

Clinic opened on weekend to deal with rush There is a sudden rush for vaccination. Everybody wants to get vaccination cards for their pets. We are running our clinic till late hours on the weekend to deal with the rush. —Ritu Salaria, Veterinarian

“The dogs were impounded because they were not registered with MCG. They were taken into custody and sent to a shelter in Basai as per bylaws. They are doing fine. The owners are in the process of getting them registered. We are finalising penalty as per law. We are now getting a rush for registration for pets,” said Rishi Malik, senior sanitary inspector, MCG. “There is sudden rush for vaccination. Everybody wants to get vaccination cards for their pets. We are running our clinic till late hours on the weekend to deal with the rush,” said veterinarian Ritu Salaria. The MCG recently took away four dogs — a Pakistani bully from Sector 14, a German shepherd from Sector 9, a mini bully from Bhim Nagar and a pitbull from Ullawas village. Interestingly, there has also been a spurt of complaints against unregistered dogs. People are making calls to helpline numbers or taking to social media to complain about dogs in their neighbourhood.