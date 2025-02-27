After CM Saini, Khattar rallies for BJP in Karnal

Day after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s series of public meetings, Union Power Minister and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar campaigned for the party’s mayoral candidate and 18 councillor candidates.

He first attended a shobha yatra on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Later, he interacted with prominent city residents, exhorting them to vote for the BJP. He also took feedback from them and assured them that their suggestions would be implemented.

Interacting with mediapersons, Khattar highlighted the steps being taken by the Centre and the state government for the welfare of Karnal, Haryana and the country.

“As an MP from the Karnal parliamentary constituency and a BJP worker, I appeal to everyone to support our candidates. Just as the BJP has secured a third consecutive term at the Centre and in the state, Karnal will also have a BJP Mayor for the third time, ensuring continued development. Since 2014, we have only moved forward, and it is the Opposition that needs to understand why they are unable to gain the public’s trust.” Khattar also spoke about efforts to reduce pollution.

“We are working on solutions to control pollution, including promoting e-vehicles. We are also planning smart parking zones in Karnal. We are addressing waterlogging issues by improving drainage systems. Unauthorised colonies will be regularised, and any shortcomings in such areas will be resolved. Additionally, we are working on finding solutions to the stray animal problem across Haryana. For street vendors, designated vending zones are being created to prevent encroachments while ensuring they have a place to conduct business.”

“All issues related to the municipal corporation will be addressed, and we will ensure that Karnal remains clean and well-maintained, with no waterlogging problems. CCTV cameras will be installed in necessary locations to enhance security, which will also help the police. I am confident that the people of Karnal will elect our mayoral candidate and councillors by a significant margin.”

Khattar said, “The excitement among people today is a clear indication of the BJP’s victory. People have trust and enthusiasm for our party.”

On being asked about the work of elevated flyovers, he said, “Businessmen and residents have their concerns, but I assure them that the flyover is essential. While there might be temporary inconvenience, once completed, it will provide long-term benefits.”

On the court’s verdict regarding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Khattar said, “There is nothing above the court. The verdict is appropriate. What happened in 1984 was a heinous crime.”

Khattar, when asked about the restriction on the age of petrol and diesel vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR), said that the government was considering easing some regulations.."I attended a meeting of the NCR Planning Board and raised the issue of vehicle age limits. I am hopeful that some relaxation will be extended," Khattar said. On the issue of Indian youth being deported from the US in chains and shackles, Khattar said it was the US government's legal process to deport illegal immigrants, and every country had its own laws. "Every nation has its legal system, and there is no point in debating too much on it. There is no need to show excessive sympathy," he added.