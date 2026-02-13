More than 70% of Gurugram’s roads require urgent repair or intervention, according to an internal survey of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

The findings were discussed at a review meeting chaired by GMDA chief executive officer (CEO) PC Meena, who expressed displeasure over the poor condition of city roads — particularly potholed carriageways, access roads and slip roads — and gave officials a two-month deadline to fix them.

“Find me one road that does not have a pot hole. It’s not even monsoon and the number of roads needing intervention is already high. What will happen during monsoons? The roads need to be ready in two months or we will start taking action against all officials concerned,” said Meena.

Emphasising road safety and pedestrian comfort, the CEO directed that potholes on main carriageways be repaired on priority and all damaged stretches rectified within stipulated timelines. Junior engineers were instructed to monitor maintenance of central verges daily, ensuring curb stone repairs, painting and finishing quality.

He also ordered immediate rectification of broken slabs and open manholes along footpaths to ensure pedestrian safety. Proper road markings, including thermoplastic lane markings, must be completed to promote lane discipline and improve traffic safety. To curb dust and prevent deterioration, road edges must be paved and kept free of silt and debris.

The review comes days after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini pulled up officials over deteriorating road conditions and warned of strict action.

The CEO also stressed the need for a fully functional drainage system along GMDA roads. Divisions were directed to redesign and maintain road gullies to ensure quick stormwater outfall during rains. All SDOs and JEs were asked to certify that surface drains had been desilted and connected end-to-end with master stormwater drains to prevent waterlogging.

To ease congestion, Meena ordered improvement of T-junctions and development and maintenance of slip roads at par with main carriageways, with clearly defined entry and exit points. He said proper upkeep of slip roads would be crucial, particularly in view of the upcoming Metro project.

Cycle tracks, he added, must be continuous and equipped with smooth ramps for cyclists.