The recent fire at a hotel in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, which claimed 21 lives, has raised concerns over the enforcement of fire safety norms in hotels operating in the globally known ‘Handloom City’ of Panipat.

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However, taking lessons from Delhi’s hotel fire incident, the Fire Department has launched a special campaign to inspect hotels in Panipat. The department has served show-cause notices to seven hotels for not having valid fire NOCs and adequate fire safety arrangements.

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Notably, Panipat is an industrial town, and more than 200 small and large hotels, restaurants and banquet halls are operational in the city. However, many of them are functioning without obtaining fire no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Fire Department and are violating fire safety norms, which is a serious concern for human safety. Some major hotels, however, do possess valid fire safety NOCs.

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The Fire Department has now launched a special campaign to inspect hotels and restaurants across the city. A special team has been constituted to conduct safety audits of hotels and restaurants.

Even a recent fire incident at a shopping mall in Sector 25 exposed significant fire safety gaps. According to sources, more than 50 major fire incidents were reported in the district over the past year.

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Amit Goswami, Leading Fireman, said a special campaign had been launched to conduct safety audits of hotels. Notices were served to seven hotels after several violations related to fire safety norms were detected, and because the establishments did not possess valid fire safety NOCs.

He said fire extinguishers in some hotels were also found to be below the required standards.

However, fire safety norms for hotels and restaurants are determined according to the type and structure of the building. Some important safety requirements, however, are mandatory for all hotels. These include proper entry and exit points, unobstructed passages, emergency lighting systems, adequate fire extinguishers, alternative exit arrangements and trained staff capable of handling fire emergencies, said Amit Kumar.

Gurmail Singh, Fire Safety Officer, said only 20 hotels and restaurants currently possess valid fire NOCs.

“A special checking campaign has been launched to inspect all hotels, restaurants and banquet halls. Notices have been served to seven hotels in the city,” he said, adding that the inspection drive would continue.