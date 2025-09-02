After dwarf virus hits paddy, rivers leave farmers anxious

The heavy flow of water in the Markanda River, flowing through the agricultural fields in Kurukshetra, has left the paddy farmers high and dry.

The paddy farmers of several villages including, Tangore, Kathwa, Jhansa, Thaska Miranji, Jharouli Khurd, Kankra Shahabad, Patti Jhamra, Malikpur, Mughal Majra, Dunia Majra, Khanjarpur and Gumti from Shahabad, Ismailabad and Pehowa blocks, were staring at losses due to swelling of Markanda river water.

The farmer said earlier that the southern rice black streaked dwarf virus caused trouble for the paddy farmers, and now the continuous flow of river through the agricultural fields has been causing damage. The paddy crop is completely underwater and with every passing day their hopes are dying. While the farmers seek adequate compensation for their losses, they also want the government to find a permanent solution to the problem.

Vikram Kumar, a paddy farmer in Shahabad, said, “I have paddy sown in three acres and the crop is completely underwater. During elections, the politicians assure the farmers of finding a solution but no one returns with any project. We have no other option but to wait for the water to recede.”

Hardeep Singh, another farmer, said, “The situation is the same every year. Whenever the Markanda river receives heavy flow of water, due to its natural flow, it starts flowing through the agricultural fields. The government should find a permanent solution to protect the farmers from the losses. Memorandums were submitted to the district administration and the government but to no avail. Now, with the water flowing continuously for the past several days, the crop is unlikely to survive.”

Pehowa Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesman Prince Waraich said “Earlier, the dwarf virus, due to which the farmers have suffered losses, especially in Pehowa, and now the rivers have been testing the patience of the paddy farmers. Thousands of acres of crops have been affected in Shahabad and Pehowa areas this year due to water and virus. A farmer from Asmanpur village had destroyed his 10-acre crop as it was badly affected by virus. The government should announce a compensation of Rs 60,000 per acre.”

Deputy Director, Agriculture, Dr Karamchand, said, “Paddy is a water-guzzling crop, but the crop is now at the flowering stage. Excess and stagnant water is not good for the crop. However, since the water is continuously flowing and the level of water keeps receding and increasing, there are chances that the crop may survive. The agricultural fields in the low-lying areas like Tangore, Kalsana, Kathwa, and Sulakhni villages, suffer losses due to river water.”

The farmers have been reporting their losses at the e-kshatipurti portal. As many as 75 villages have been included in the list of affected villages on the portal and the exact loss will be clear after the girdawari only. Earlier, the outbreak of the dwarf virus had also caused losses. Around 10,000 acre crop in patches in Kurukshetra were affected by the virus, the agriculture official said.

Similarly in Ambala, the paddy farmers have been facing challenges due to the flow of water in Markanda, Begna and Tangri rivers.

As per the preliminary report, around 3,000 to 4,000 acre under paddy in Barara, Mullana and Ambala-1 blocks have been affected; however, the exact loss will be assessed after the water is drained out.

Deputy Director, Agriculture, Ambala, Dr Jaswinder Saini said, “The paddy crop is now entering the maturity stage and the rain and continuous flow of water from rivers will affect the crop. At present, the farmers have no other option but to adopt the wait and watch policy as the water is flowing and once the water starts receding, the farmers are advised to get the water drained out. Earlier, the dwarf virus had also created challenges for the farmers. However, the farmers had done replantation and also controlled the spread of the virus, but it was definitely a cause of inconvenience for them. The teams of the Agriculture Department have been keeping a watch on the situation.”