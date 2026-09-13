After end of strike, civic body launches special cleaning drive in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), is in action to restore the twin cities’ sanitation system, which had been disrupted by the strike of sanitation workers.

As soon as the strike ended, the MCYJ launched a special cleaning drive in the twin cities of Yamunangar and Jagadhri.

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On the instructions of Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, the MCYJ’s four Chief Sanitation Inspectors, all Sanitation Inspectors, hundreds of sanitation workers, 22 tractor-trailers, four tippers, two earthmoving machines, and four loaders took to the streets and cleared garbage piles at various locations across the twin cities.

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The sanitation workers cleaned garbage from roads, streets, squares and public spaces under the leadership of Chief Sanitation Inspector Harjeet Singh in Wards-1 to 7, Chief Sanitation Inspector Govind Sharma in Wards-8 to 15, and Chief Sanitation Inspector Amit Kamboj in Wards-16 to 22.

Additionally, the loaders and earthmoving machines were used to clear garbage piles. Bahamani directed officials and employees to restore the twin cities sanitation system to normal as soon as possible.

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As per available information, the MCYJ cleared large piles of garbage at various locations in the twin cities, including Railway road, Workshop road, Jagadhri road, and Model Town. Using the earthmoving machines and loaders, the garbage was loaded onto tractor trailers and tippers and transported to the garbage plant. After clearing the piles, lime was sprayed to eliminate the odour.

The Mayor appealed to the people not to throw garbage in the open. She said it was every citizen’s responsibility to keep the twin cities clean and beautiful. She urged people to dispose of their garbage in the municipal garbage collection vehicles.

Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad said special teams had been deployed in the twin cities main markets, roads and sensitive areas and garbage collection was underway at a rapid pace with the help of additional machinery.

“The sanitation system will be fully restored in the next few days. The public is urged not to dump garbage in the open,” said Mahabir Parsad.