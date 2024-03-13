After exit from coalition, JJP likely to face Brijendra Singh in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 12

The exit of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) from the coalition government in Haryana two days after switch over by Brijendra Singh, who was the BJP MP from Hisar, to the Congress has yet again pitted the two traditional rivals against each other.

With all eyes on the JJP’s rally in Hisar on Wednesday, it now seems inevitable that any member of the family of Ajay Chautala — either Dushyant himself or his mother Naina Chautala — will take the field from Hisar Lok Sabha seat. On the other hand, after dumping the BJP purportedly due to continuance of its alliance with the JJP, Brijendra Singh is an aspirant for the Congress ticket.

So, in a way it could be yet another round of Brijendra versus Chautala family member versus Bishnoi family member (Kuldeep Bishnoi too is an aspirant for the BJP ticket). In 2019, Brijendra on the BJP ticket had defeated Dushyant of the JJP and Bhavya Bishnoi as the Congress candidate. Later, Bishnois joined the BJP and Dushyant formed a post poll alliance with the saffron party.

However, political experts maintained that the JJP suffered a body blow due to snapping of ties by the BJP.

Dr ML Goyal, a retired professor of political science, said, “The BJP has realised that allocating any seat to the JJP would be detrimental. So, it dumped the party from the coalition. The circumstances have put the JJP in such a situation that it will join the poll fray just to cut into the votes of the Congress.”

