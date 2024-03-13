After exit from coalition, JJP likely to face Brijendra Singh in Hisar

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, March 12
The exit of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) from the coalition government in Haryana two days after switch over by Brijendra Singh, who was the BJP MP from Hisar, to the Congress has yet again pitted the two traditional rivals against each other.
With all eyes on the JJP’s rally in Hisar on Wednesday, it now seems inevitable that any member of the family of Ajay Chautala — either Dushyant himself or his mother Naina Chautala — will take the field from Hisar Lok Sabha seat. On the other hand, after dumping the BJP purportedly due to continuance of its alliance with the JJP, Brijendra Singh is an aspirant for the Congress ticket.
So, in a way it could be yet another round of Brijendra versus Chautala family member versus Bishnoi family member (Kuldeep Bishnoi too is an aspirant for the BJP ticket). In 2019, Brijendra on the BJP ticket had defeated Dushyant of the JJP and Bhavya Bishnoi as the Congress candidate. Later, Bishnois joined the BJP and Dushyant formed a post poll alliance with the saffron party.
However, political experts maintained that the JJP suffered a body blow due to snapping of ties by the BJP.
Dr ML Goyal, a retired professor of political science, said, “The BJP has realised that allocating any seat to the JJP would be detrimental. So, it dumped the party from the coalition. The circumstances have put the JJP in such a situation that it will join the poll fray just to cut into the votes of the Congress.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’
Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...
Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms
It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...