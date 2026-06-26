After firing at office, Congress MLA Dangi receives Rs 5 crore extortion threat

Six days after multiple shots were fired at his office in Meham, Congress MLA Balram Dangi on Friday received extortion threat through WhatsApp messages sent from an international phone number.

Advertisement

The threat was issued in the name of a gangster. Following the incident, the police stepped up security for the MLA.

Advertisement

“Arrange Rs 5 crore, you have one week. So far, only the windows of your office have been shot at, this time the bullets will be fired directly at you," read the messages received on Dangi's mobile phone between 8:18 am and 8:24 am.

Advertisement

The MLA said that upon receiving the message, he immediately informed the police, following which four police personnel were deployed for his security.

Demanding that the state government enact a special law to deal strictly with extortion cases, Dangi said such criminals need to be dealt with firmly.

Advertisement

“After the firing incident at my office, I along with several other Congress MLAs met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who directed the Haryana DGP to take strict action in the matter and ensure adequate security arrangements,” said the MLA.

Notably, a day after the firing on MLA’s office, the local police had, on June 21, arrested one of the two assailants allegedly involved in the firing following a brief encounter.

“Eight police teams have been working on the case to trace and arrest the second accused involved in the firing incident at the MLA’s office. The teams are currently pursuing some crucial leads and the second accused is expected to be arrested soon,” a police official said.

Meanwhile, Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda has expressed deep concern over the firing incident at the MLA’s office, followed by a Rs 5 crore extortion demand and death threat.

“The Chief Minister is busy campaigning outside Haryana for elections, while the state is suffering from an ‘extortion raj.’ In such a situation, the CM has left the people of Haryana at the mercy of God by focusing on election campaigns in other states. When even elected representatives are not safe, who will the common people rely on?” said Deepender, adding that frequent incidents of extortion in Haryana are a sign of a law and order breakdown.

He demanded immediate additional security for MLA Balram Dangi and his family and urged the government to take swift action against the gangsters who issued the threats.

Deepender alleged that criminals in Haryana are operating without fear, while ordinary citizens are living under constant fear and insecurity.