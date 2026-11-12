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Home / Haryana / After five years, CBI revives Gurugram land release case, names four builders

After five years, CBI revives Gurugram land release case, names four builders

Alleges land was released to colonisers despite deficiencies in licence applications

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:52 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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The CBI has sought files along with the corresponding notesheets and drafts, indicating that the examination will cover the decision-making process and official records relating to the matters under scrutiny. File photo
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The CBI has filed chargesheets against four real estate companies — RS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd, DSS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and HS Realty Pvt Ltd — along with their owners and officials in the Gurugram land release case, alleging criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The case so far

November 1, 2017: Supreme Court orders CBI probe.

June 2, 2009: Section 4 notification issued for acquisition of 1,417.07 acres.

May 31, 2010: Section 6 notification covers 850.10 acres.

Final award: Only 85.95 acres acquired.

2021: Chargesheets filed against Commander Realtors and Bharma City.

The agency has alleged that land was released to coloniser companies in a malafide manner to extend undue benefits to private firms despite several deficiencies in their licence applications. The land in question is located in eight villages — Nangli Umarpur, Ghata, Tigra, Ulahwas, Kadarpur, Maidwas, Badshahpur and Bahrampur — covering Sectors 58 to 63 and 65 to 67 of Gurugram.

The chargesheet against RS Infrastructure names Roop Kumar Bansal, while Hirdesh Bedi and Ashok Kumar Pandey have been named in the Ansal Properties case. Dalbir Singh, Sandeep Hooda and Inder Mohan Arora figure in the DSS Infrastructure chargesheet, while Ram Avtar Yadav has been named in the HS Realty case.

The chargesheets are currently under scrutiny by the CBI Special Court, with the next hearing scheduled for December 11.

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In 2021, the CBI had filed chargesheets against two other builders, Commander Realtors and Bharma City Pvt Ltd, besides former Chief Town Planner JS Redhu, former Assistant Town Planner Satish Kumar Arora, former Deputy Superintendent Rajbir Singh and Amit Katyal, Director of Krrish Buildtech (now Brahma City). Supplementary chargesheets in these cases are awaited.

The Supreme Court had ordered a CBI investigation into the matter on November 1, 2017. According to the agency's 2019 FIR, a notification under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act was issued on June 2, 2009, for acquiring 1,417.07 acres in Gurugram's Sectors 58 to 63 and 65 to 67, purportedly to create a land bank for the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

The FIR alleged that the acquisition process was part of a criminal conspiracy to compel landowners to sell their properties to colonisers at lower prices. Although the Section 6 notification covered 850.10 acres, the final award was issued for only 85.95 acres. The remaining land was not acquired on the ground that it comprised 153 scattered pockets that were difficult to utilise.

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The CBI alleged that the acquisition was deliberately abandoned and land released to private colonisers despite deficiencies relating to land titles, layout plans, scrutiny fees and backdated collaboration agreements.

Fifteen firms were named as accused in the FIR, but chargesheets have so far been filed against only six. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former HUDA Chief Administrator and Town and Country Planning Director Trilok Chand Gupta were also named as accused, but no chargesheet has been filed against them.

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