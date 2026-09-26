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Home / Haryana / After govt assurances, Haryana millers resume registration for CMR

After govt assurances, Haryana millers resume registration for CMR

Pending 2.5 lakh MT of rice key concern

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Rice millers in Haryana have agreed to resume registration for custom-milled rice (CMR) for the kharif marketing season 2026-27 following assurances from the state government on their pending concerns.

In Karnal, millers started the registration process on Friday. Jewel Singla, state president of the Haryana Rice Millers and Dealers Association, said the decision followed assurances from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on the delivery of around 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of pending CMR to the FCI.

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Saurabh Gupta, president of the Karnal Rice Millers and Dealers Association, said the Chief Minister’s assurances were conveyed to millers through Haryana Assembly Speaker and Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan and Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand.

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“The government will take up the issue of the remaining CMR from the previous season with the Union government. After receiving these assurances, we asked our members to complete their registration,” Gupta said.

Mukesh Kumar, District Food and Civil Supplies Controller, Karnal, confirmed that millers in the district had started registering.

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Singla said millers had also been assured that those who had already delivered the majority of their CMR would not be treated as defaulters for 2025-26. However, those who had failed to deliver a majority of their allotted CMR would continue to be considered defaulters.

“We have asked all millers to register themselves,” Singla said, adding that the government had assured them that they would not face unnecessary harassment during physical verification.

Earlier, millers had been reluctant to register, citing concerns over pending CMR, payments and procurement norms. Of around 1,400 rice millers in Haryana, only about 350 had registered. The major concern was the pending CMR from the previous season. Singla said government agencies had procured around 62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy last season against the FCI’s earlier acceptance target of 55 lakh metric tonnes. The paddy was allotted to nearly 1,400 mills.

The Centre later raised Haryana’s paddy acceptance target to 59.62 lakh metric tonnes for KMS 2025-26.

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