After HC rap, Technical Education Director-General to file compliance report

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 28

Less than 24 hours after they were rapped for overreaching judicial orders in a service matter, IAS officer and Technical Education Director-General Rajiv Rattan, Additional Director DK Rawat and Deputy Director Narender Pal today undertook to file a compliance affidavit after appearing before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Taking a note of their request for additional time to furnish the affidavit, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan fixed the case for further hearing in August first week after directing the filing of the Additional Chief Secretary’s affidavit by then.

Yesterday, Justice Sangwan had made clear the court’s intent to initiate criminal action against the respondents after asserting that their conduct demonstrated a criminal bent of mind “as the documents, on the face of it, have been interpolated and forged”.

He had asserted that the respondents had also tried to overreach an undertaking given in the matter by Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, before directing the issuance of a show-cause notice to the three. They were also directed to remain present before the court, along with the relevant record.

The petitioner had initially told the court that his pensionary benefits were not released. One of the claims was regarding the release of house rent allowance (HRA). The contempt petition was disposed of in terms of Additional Chief Secretary’s affidavit that HRA stood approved and payment would be made within two weeks.

But the petitioner sought the contempt petition’s revival as the respondents failed to pay the arrears. His counsel submitted that the respondent concerned was not adhering to own undertaking given before the court.

In a separate application filed on the state’s behalf, the order was sought to be reviewed after stating that the department re-examined the case regarding HRA certificate. Justice Sangwan asserted that mischief played by the office of Director-General, Technical Education Department, was apparent on record.