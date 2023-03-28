After heated exchange, Hisar ZP grants Rs 2.5 cr to chairperson

Hisar, March 27

The first General House meeting of the newly elected Zila Parishad witnessed a debate over the allocation of Rs 9.88 crore development funds.

Zila Parishad chairperson Sonu Sihag chaired the meeting, while Chief Executive Officer Preetpal Singh presided over it.

When the chairperson sought Rs 2.5 crore grant for development of his ward, some members objected to it and demanded equal allocation of funds. Later, the members agreed that a special grant of Rs 1.5 crore would be allocated to the chairperson.

When it came to the allocation of a similar grant to vice-chairperson Reena Badhawar, the members said she should be allotted funds on a par with others as the post of vice-chairperson was not a constitutional one.

The vice-chairperson, however, protested and said if her post did not hold relevance, why elections to the vice-chairperson’s post was held. This resulted into a heated debate in the House.

Later, it was agreed that the chairperson will give a share out of his allocated quota of Rs 1.5 crore grant to the vice-chairperson. The House decided to distribute the remaining amount equally among the 29 members, with each getting about Rs 28 lakh.

The House discussed 22 agenda items, including allocation of grants and approval of pending proposals. The members also adopted a resolution, seeking a budget of Rs 200 crore from the state government for development of the district. — TNS

Members raise objections