Home / Haryana / After heavy rainfall in hills, Irrigation Dept on high alert

After heavy rainfall in hills, Irrigation Dept on high alert

At present, Yamuna flowing below danger level
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:00 AM Aug 29, 2025 IST
The bank of the Yamuna being strengthened in Karnal.
After heavy rainfall in the hills, the Irrigation Department has been placed on high alert along the Yamuna river. While the water level is currently below the danger mark, officials are keeping a close watch on the situation and taking preventive flood protection measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Superintending Engineer (SE) Sanjay Rahar confirmed that the river’s discharge is fluctuating between 40,000 to 50,000 cusecs at present, changing almost on an hourly basis. “For the past two months, the Yamuna has been carrying a high discharge. At present, it is flowing below the danger level, but our teams are continuously monitoring the situation,” he said.

To ensure preparedness, the department has cancelled all leaves of employees until conditions stabilise. The XEN, SDOs, JEs and field staff have been directed to work round the clock to monitor water flow and keep a check on embankments.

He said that temporary flood protection measures are being carried out, particularly at vulnerable points. “We are keeping vigil on areas prone to erosion and ensuring constant surveillance to minimise damage,” the SE added.

The river witnessed a surge on August 18 when the discharge in Karnal rose to nearly one lakh cusecs. This sudden rise prompted the department to intensify its vigilance. Though the water level receded later, the heavy flow caused damage at some riverbanks, highlighting the need for strict monitoring.

Presently, edges and vulnerable stretches of the river are being closely checked to identify weak spots. Teams are stationed along critical areas to respond quickly if the water level rises again. “Our priority is to prevent any untoward situation and we are fully alert to deal with any emergency,” Rahar said.

With the monsoon still active in the hills, officials said the department would remain on high alert until there is a consistent fall in the discharge level. The department appealed to residents living near the riverbanks to stay alert and cooperate with authorities in case of any emergency advisories.

