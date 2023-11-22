After Jind horror, 30% school staff set to be transferred

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, November 21

The School Education Department, Haryana, has recommended the transfer of nearly 30% of the staff, teaching and non-teaching, of the government girls’ senior secondary school in Jind where nearly 50 students had accused the principal of sexually harassing them.

Sexual abuse: Teachers reluctant to give statements List of 14 staffers, including 11 teachers, sent to the Education Minister for transfer owing to their ‘indifferent and irresponsible’ attitude

The parents of the students had raised concern over their continuation during Education Department team’s school visit last week

Most senior wing teachers set to be shifted, barring those posted recently; two of elementary school too may go

The role of a female guest teacher, reportedly close to accused principal & shifted recently, is also under lens

According to information, the department has recommended the transfer of 14 staff members, including 11 teachers and a clerk. The remaining two are Class IV employees. The move comes after a team of the department visited the school last week and recommended en masse transfer of staff.

The parents of students who interacted with the team had expressed apprehension over the continuation of the staff and urged it to transfer them out. Besides alleging connivance and complacency, they feared for the security of their children at the school.

Sources in the department said most of the teachers of the senior wing had been shifted, barring those who had recently been posted to the school. The department is learnt to have recommended the transfer of two elementary schoolteachers as well.

The department will further look into the role of a female guest teacher who was recently transferred out of the school. She was allegedly close to the accused principal and handled bulk of his work. The parents and students had cast aspersions on the teacher and wanted her role probed. While the teaching staff not only chose to look the other way, but were reluctant to give statements on the matter, maintaining they had not seen anything amiss. The DEO, in her report, had also pointed out they were not cooperative. In the light of parents’ demand and observations made by the committee, the department has finalised a list of teachers to be shunted out for “being indifferent and behaving irresponsibly”.

Sources said the department had recommended the transfers and forwarded the names to the minister concerned. Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said strict action would be taken with regard to the accused principal, adding the teachers would be transferred. “I am right now campaigning in Rajasthan and will return tomorrow,” he added.

#Jind