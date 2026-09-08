After June setback, Haryana govt invites applications for Sikh jatha to Pakistan for Guru Nanak Gurpurab

The Haryana Government has initiated the process of facilitating Sikh pilgrims from the state seeking to visit historic gurdwaras in Pakistan to mark Parkash Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev.

The government has officially invited applications from devotees wishing to participate in religious events in Pakistan from November 22 to December 1, 2026. The main programme is scheduled to be held at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Sri Nankana Sahib.

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An official spokesperson said Home Department of the Haryana Government has invited applications from Sikh devotees interested in joining the proposed jatha.

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Interested devotees can submit their applications to Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), Kurukshetra, by September 12, so that police verification and other necessary formalities can be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The move comes against the backdrop of a setback faced by a Haryana Sikh jatha in June, when around 95 pilgrims were denied permission to cross into Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border for failing to complete the requisite formalities.

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HSGMC general secretary Angrej Singh said the state government had taken charge of the process this time to prevent any lapse that could hamper the proposed jatha, as happened during the previous pilgrimage.

“For the first time, the Haryana Government has invited applications from aspirants for this religious tour to Pakistan. Normally, HSGMC leads the process,” he said.

In June, the 95 pilgrims were part of a jatha scheduled to travel to Pakistan for a 10-day religious pilgrimage to mark the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev in Lahore. They remained stranded at the Attari-Wagah border throughout the day while awaiting final clearance from the Indian authorities.

Eventually, they were not allowed to enter Pakistan as they did not have the required clearance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). MHA withheld the clearance after Haryana’s Home Department failed to complete the verification of the pilgrims and submit its report to the ministry.

“Perhaps, to avoid such an embarrassing situation, Home Department has taken the initiative to complete the formalities on its own. However, technically, the process still has to be routed through HSGMC. I will take up the matter with ‘Pardhan Ji’ (HSGMC president),” Angrej Singh said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson urged all applicants to submit their applications within the prescribed timeframe, along with complete details and all necessary documents.

He clarified that incomplete applications or those received after the deadline would not be considered. All applications received within the stipulated period will be processed for further action in accordance with the applicable rules and prescribed procedure.

Sources said the jatha is scheduled to visit several sacred Sikh shrines, including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Sri Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, Gurdwara Dera Sahib and Gurdwara Panja Sahib.